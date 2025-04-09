Ambedkar Jayanti On April 14: History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Every year on April 14, India observes Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, one of the foremost architects of modern India. Born in 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, social reformer, and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar Jayanti is not just a remembrance of his life, but a tribute to his relentless fight for social justice, equality, and human rights.

Why Ambedkar Jayanti Is Observed On April 14?

Dr Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891. The date has since become symbolic of a larger movement for social empowerment and resistance against caste-based discrimination. His birth anniversary, celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti, has evolved into a day of reaffirmation of the constitutional values of liberty, equality, and fraternity that he championed.

History and Significance

Dr Ambedkar's early life was marked by discrimination, yet he rose to become the first Dalit to earn a doctorate in economics abroad. A Columbia University graduate and a London School of Economics alumnus, he was a staunch advocate of education as a tool of empowerment. As India's first Law Minister, Dr Ambedkar led the drafting of the Constitution, ensuring provisions that protected civil liberties and promoted affirmative action for historically disadvantaged communities.

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed as a public holiday in several Indian states and is marked by processions, seminars, and cultural events. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declared April 14 as a public holiday in all government offices and public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

On this day, statues of Dr Ambedkar are decorated with garlands, and his contributions to India's socio-political landscape are remembered through speeches and public discussions. The day holds deep emotional and political significance, particularly for Dalit communities across India. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle against caste-based inequalities and as an inspiration for social and economic reforms.

Global Observance

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is also observed internationally, especially in countries with a significant Indian diaspora, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.