Lalu Prasad Gets Minorities' Panel Notice For Allegedly Disrespecting BR Ambedkar

The Bihar State Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to RJD president Lalu Prasad for allegedly disrespecting Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The Commission has given the former chief minister 15 days to respond, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal proceedings.

Talking to PTI, Bihar SC Commission vice-chairman Devendra Kumar said a notice was issued to Lalu Prasad seeking an explanation over the alleged incident.

"The Commission has given Prasad 15 days to respond and warned that failure to do so could result in action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," he added.

The controversy erupted after a video, purportedly recorded during Lalu Prasad's 78th birthday celebrations earlier this week, went viral.

In the clip, the ailing leader is seen seated on a couch with his feet on a nearby sofa. A supporter then enters the room carrying a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and places it near Prasad's feet before greeting him. The act drew sharp criticism from political opponents.

On Saturday, the BJP accused the RJD chief of insulting the Dalit icon.

Addressing a press conference, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, a former state BJP president, played the video, demanding accountability.

On Sunday, saffron party workers staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Prasad at Income Tax Golumber here.

Responding to the notice, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition in Bihar Assembly and Lalu Prasad's son, dismissed the move as politically motivated.

"There have been so many cases of atrocities against Dalits that the Commission has ignored. But since we oppose the BJP, we are being subjected to intimidatory tactics," he said.

He further mocked the Commission's process, claiming that a copy of the notice had not yet been officially received.

"The draft that's doing the rounds contains multiple grammatical errors. We've also learned that the letter has been withdrawn twice for corrections. We'll respond appropriately once the Commission finishes drafting and formally dispatches it," he added.

Yadav also took aim at the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, accusing it of using state commissions as platforms for political favoritism ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

"In the recently formed commissions, relatives of top NDA leaders-including from JD(U)-have been appointed. Several competent individuals across Bihar were overlooked," he alleged.

He further claimed that wives of retired bureaucrats close to the Chief Minister had been accommodated in these commissions, and that children of such officials had set up consultancy firms now working with various government departments.

"Frankly speaking, the unconscious Chief Minister and his NDA allies have created what I would call a 'Jamai Commission' in Bihar-where sons-in-law, relatives, and children of alliance leaders are being handed posts," Tejashwi said.

