Happy New Year 2020: Know About Mumbai Pubs' Deadline, Traffic Advisory On New Year Eve

Happy New Year 2020: Over 40,000 policemen will be deployed in Mumbai on New Year Eve.

Mumbai is all set to welcome the New Year in style. With late night house parties, special events and concerts organised across the city, the police are also on toes to ensure the party-goers can have a gala time without any hassle. Keeping in mind the festive spirit and the challenges that come with it, police officials have made women's security and curbing cases of drunken driving their top priority.

Over 40,000 Mumbai police personnel including Special Branch (SB), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), commando unit Force One, and Riot Control Police (RCP), will be deployed to maintain law and order situation in the city, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Patrolling will be intense at beaches in Girgaum, Mahim, Versova, Madh, Gorai and Juhu Chowpatty, as well as places like Marine Drive, Gateway of India and Powai Lake.

The excise department has allowed authorised establishments to serve liquor till 5am on January 1, an official was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

"Our main focus is beaches, parking lots, five-star hotels, pubs and other places where revelers will gather in large numbers. Several specialised teams and policemen in plain clothes, including women safety squads, will keep an eye on every place. Over 5,000 CCTV cameras will keep an a eye," Pranay Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

New Year Eve Traffic Advisory in Mumbai:

There will be traffic diversions on several roads like the north-bound arm of NS Road in south Mumbai, Mount Mary Road, Cane Road and St Baptist Road in Bandra, these being no-entry zones from 7 pm on December 31 till 6am on the next day.

The south-bound arm of CSMT Road, Mount Mary Road, Cane Road, Pereira Road and St Baptist Road in Bandra will be made one-way for vehicular movement.

There would also be road blocks (nakabandi) at more than 100 locations and traffic police would be out on the streets with breathalysers to check cases of drunken driving.

(With inputs from PTI)