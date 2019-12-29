New Year 2020: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For New Year Eve

New Year Eve 2020: Delhi police made arrangements for controlling ensuring smooth flow of traffic (File)

With people gearing up to celebrate the coming of the New Year, Delhi's traffic police has made extensive arrangements for controlling and ensuring the smooth flow and regulation of traffic across the national capital. Traffic police has also placed restrictions in some areas, including central Delhi's Connaught Place, in view of celebrations.

After 8 pm, police will impose restrictions on traffic, with no vehicles being allowed in Connaught place's inner, middle or outer circles.

"No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond (i) R/A Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road - DeenDayalUpadhaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place," said the advisory issued by the Delhi traffic police.

The advisory also says parking space near Connaught Place will be available only on a first come first serve basis.

Places which will likely see the presence of a large number of people will have traffic diversions in place by the police, said the advisory.

"Traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Air Port, Rajouri Garden Area, Ashok Vihar Area, Model Town Area, Mayur Vihar Area and Other areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall also be done," the advisory says.