Video: Priest, Unwell, Vomits On Taiwan President At Event

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te had to briefly pause his temple tour in Tainan on Thursday after a senior priest suddenly fell ill and vomited on him during a public ceremony.

The incident occurred on the second day of the Lunar New Year at the Sacrificial Rites Martial Temple, where Lai was attending traditional festivities.

Lin Pei-huo, chairman of the temple, appeared visibly unwell moments before the episode. A video circulating on social media shows Lin, standing beside Lai, visibly unwell as his face turned pale while Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Chen Ting-fei addressed the audience.

As Lin began to feel sick, he immediately lifted his hand to cover his mouth. However, he was unable to control it and splashed vomit on those nearby, including Lai, who was standing beside him.

As soon as the incident occurred, Lin quickly stepped away from the stage area and moved to the back. People around him reacted immediately, and staff members and aides rushed in to help. Lai, also a former physician, quickly stepped forward to check Lin's condition.

Chairman of Taiwan's State Temple VOMITS on Taiwan's PRESIDENT Lai Ching-te



This happened during the traditional event, when the president gives away 'lucky bags' to people with snacks and other products pic.twitter.com/96q55FHjDp — RT (@RT_com) February 18, 2026

After things settled down, Lai spoke to the crowd and clarified that some members of Lin's family had recently caught a norovirus, a stomach infection that can cause sudden vomiting, as reported by local media.

Lai suggested that Lin may have also been infected, the likely reason he suddenly fell ill during the ceremony. He reassured everyone that his condition was now stable.

Later, Lin also addressed the incident and apologised for the disruption. He confirmed that his relatives had recently been infected with norovirus and that he might have also contracted the same.

"I'm really sorry I couldn't help it," he said.

The incident occurred during a traditional event where Lai was handing out "lucky bags" to attendees. These bags typically contain snacks and small gifts, a customary practice during Lunar New Year celebrations to bring good fortune to the public.