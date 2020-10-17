Happy Navratri 2020: Shailputri Puja, Ghatasthapana Today On Pratipada

Happy Navratri Image: The first avatar of Goddess Durga - Shailputri - is worshipped today

Navratri 2020 starts today. The wait is over and the nine-day Navratri dedicated to worshipping the nine avatars of Goddess Durga or Shakti has arrived. This Navratri is also called the Shardiya Navratri as it occurs during 'Sharad' or the autumn season. Shardiya Navratri is the most auspicious and significant of the four Navratris in a year observed by Hindu devotees. The first day of Navratri is known as 'Pratipada', when 'Ghatasthapana' or 'Kalash Sthapana' is done and the first avatar of Navdurga - Goddess Shailputri- is worshipped. 'Ghatasthapana' can be described as the establishing of the seat where Goddess Durga will stay for nine days.

Happy Navratri Image: 'Ghatasthapana' or 'Kalash Sthapana' is the first ritual today

You must have already cleaned your house and decorations with flowers and rangoli have been done. Most devotees start the Navratri fast today. They eat special vrat food only once a day - in the evening. Navratri is a time for feeling contented, enjoying with family and friends dressing up and of course rangoli, Garba dance and lights! But do take precautions as the Covid pandemic is still raging. Make this Navratri memorable with family at home.

Happy Navratri Image: It's Rangoli time!

Shardiya Navratri 2020: Know about Shailputri, the first avatar of Goddess Durga

The first day of Navratri is 'Pratipada' and Goddess Shailputri is worshipped today. According to scriptures, Shailputri is the daughter of Lord Himalaya. She is also known as Parvati, Bhavani and Hemavati. She has a half moon on her forehead and holds a trident in her right hand and a lotus in her left hand. Shailputri is seated on Nandi (bull).

Shardiya Navratri 2020: Muhurat for Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja

'Ghatasthapana': Saturday, October 17

'Ghatasthapana' Muhurat: 6.23 AM to 10.12 AM

'Ghatasthapana' Abhijit Muhurat': 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM.

Shailputri Puja is done immediately after 'Ghatasthapana'. Devotees recite special prayers - Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.

Wish you safe and Happy Navratri 2020!