Happy Navratri 2020: Know All About Ghatasthapana On Day One

Navratri 2020 Image: Ghatsthapna on Pratipada or first day of Shardiya Navratri

Navratri begins tomorrow. This Navratri is also called the Shardiya Navratri as it occurs during 'Sharad' or the autumn season. Shardiya Navratri is the most significant of the four Navratris in a year observed by Hindu devotees. The first day of Navratri is known as 'Pratipada'. Ahead of the day most people who observe Navratri, clean their houses and decorate with flowers and rangoli. The most important ritual on 'Pratipada' is 'Ghatasthapana' or the 'Kalash Sthapana'. This can be described as the seat where Goddess Durga is welcomed. The 'Kalash' or pitcher stays for nine days and on Vijaya Dashami it is immersed in a water body near by.

Navratri 2020: Know all about 'Ghatasthapana'

'Ghatasthapana' is actually the beginning of the nine-day Navratri. This ritual is done for Durga Puja as well. According to scriptures, 'Ghatasthapana' can be described as the invocation of Ma Durga.

Muhurat or auspicious time for 'Ghatasthapana'

'Ghatasthapana': Saturday, October 17

'Ghatasthapana' Muhurat: 6.23 AM to 10.12 AM

'Ghatasthapana' Abhijit Muhurat': 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM

Navratri 2020: Items needed for 'Ghatasthapana'

A wide clay pot with soil to sow the 'Sapta Dhanya' or seven kinds of grains

'Sapta Dhanya' or the seven kinds of grains

A steel or brass pitcher (Kalash)

Clean water or water from the Ganga river

Red thread

Betel nuts

Coins for the Kalash

A small twig of the Mango tree with with five leaves

A small bowl of rice grains

A coconut

Flowers and durva (a king of grass commonly found)

Navratri 2020: What you need to do for 'Ghatasthapana'

The seven kinds of grains are sown in wet earth in the clay pot

The Kalash is kept on the clay pot

A piece of red thread is tied around the neck of the Kalash and filled with water

The betel nut, flowers, durba and the coin are put in the Kalash along with Mango leaves

A coconut is placed on Mango leaves in the Kalash

Now the preparations are complete for welcoming Goddess Durga

Wishing you a safe and Happy Navratri!

