Happy Gurpurab 2019 Wishes: Guru Nanak Dev Whatapp Status, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Images

Gurpurab: Guru Nanak Dev Gurpurab is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab, dedicated to the first Sikh Guru - Guru Nanak Dev – is being celebrated across India and parts of the world with great joy. What makes the day more special is that this year will be 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanank Gurpurab, also called Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti and Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav is one of the most auspicious days. In Sikhism, the festivities centre around the birth anniversaries of the 10 Sikh gurus. After Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru, Adi Granth or Guru Granth Sahib, which has all the writings of the gurus, is considered the guru.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Messages, Wishes, Status, Photos For Gurpurab:

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab.



"Sabhna jiya ka ek daataa So mai visar na jaaee"

May Guru Nanak Birthday!

Enlighten your heart and mind

With knowledge and sanctity

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism. Let us all celebrate his janam divas, Prakash Utsav Divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May Guru ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and

May his blessings be with you in whatever you do! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!



On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Dev Quotes

The world is a drama, staged in a dream. - Guru Nanak Dev

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore. - Guru Nanak Dev

What should the yogi have to fear? Trees, plants, and all that is inside and outside is He Himself. - Guru Nanak Dev

Those who have loved are those that have found God. - Guru Nanak Dev

He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God. - Guru Nanak Dev

Speak only that which will bring you honour. - Guru Nanak Dev

He who regards all men as equals is religious. - Guru Nanak Dev

There is but one God. True is His Name, creative. His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained. - Guru Nanak Dev

