Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Photos, SMS And Pictures

Guru Nanak Dev Gurpurab is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. It is a gazetted holiday in India and is a day to remember the teachings of first Sikg Guru Guru Nanak Dev. The Gurpurab celebrations begin with prabhat pheris. Prabhat pheris, the early morning processions, begin at the gurudwaras and proceed to the localities with devotees singing hymns. It is led by panj pyaras or the five beloved ones. They carry the Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib and the Palki of Guru Granth Sahib. A 48-hour non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, called the Akhand Path, takes place in the gurdwaras before Gurpurab. The three guiding principles of Guru Nanak Dev are: "Naam japana, kirat karna, vand chhakana", which means to repeat God's name, to be ready to engage in the labour of one's hands and to be willing to share with others what one has gathered. Guru Nanak Dev's teachings became part of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs. Before his death at the age of 70, he appointed Guru Angad as his successor. Happy Gurpurab!

Happy Gurpurab: Guru Nanak Jayanti Messages, Wishes, Whatsapp Status, Photos:

Guru Nanak Gurpurab: Messahes you can send on the holy day.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals,

bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness.

Happy Gurpurab!

Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai

Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar!

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Wishes you can send on this day!

May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab.



May your life full of golden days always with Guru's blessings warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev ji's birthday. Happy Gurpurab!



Guru Nanak Jayanti: Photos you can send on Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

Raj karega khalsa, aakee rehae naa koe, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Happy Gurpurab.



"Nanak naam chardi kala

Tere bhane sarbat da bhala"

On Guru Nanak Devji's birthday wishing Babaji's blessings be with you always. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with Guru ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Gurpurab: A day spent in remembrance of Guru Nanak Dev's teachings.

Guru Nanak Dev Quotes:

He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God. - Guru Nanak Dev

Speak only that which will bring you honour. - Guru Nanak Dev

He who regards all men as equals is religious. - Guru Nanak Dev

There is but one God. True is His Name, creative. His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained. - Guru Nanak Dev

