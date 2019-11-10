Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2019: Note The Traffic Advisory Before Heading Out

Gurpurab: Guru Nanak Dev Gurpurab is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.

The preparations are underway for the 550th Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, on November 12, Tuesday. The nagar kirtan procession will be taken out a day before on November 11, Monday. Keeping the momentous occasion in mind, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Odd-Even Scheme in Delhi will be relaxed on November 11 and 12. A traffic advisory has also been issued keeping the procession in mind that will begin from Sheesh Ganj Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk at 10 am and end at Gurdwara Nanak Piau in Rana Pratap Bagh on GT Karnal Road at 9 pm.

The procession, which will have thousands of devotees, will pass through Kodiapul, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee or SPM Marg, Church mission road, Khari Baoli, Lahori Gate Chowk, Qutub Road, Azad Market, Roshanara Road and Shakti Nagar Chowk.

The additional commissioner of police AK Singh said that traffic will be affected on the given route and surrounding areas due to procession.

People have been advised to avoid the above routes on November 11.

Guru Nanak Dev Gurpurab is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav and Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. It is a gazetted holiday in India. The Gurpurab celebrations begin with prabhat pheris. Prabhat pheris, the early morning processions, begin at the gurudwaras and proceed to the localities with devotees singing hymns. It is led by panj pyaras or the five beloved ones. They carry the Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib and the Palki of Guru Granth Sahib. A 48-hour non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib, called the Akhand Path, takes place in the gurdwaras before Gurpurab.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.