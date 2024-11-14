Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share On Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Gurupurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first of the ten Sikh Gurus and the founder of Sikhism. This festival holds deep significance for the Sikh community and is one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year. It is a gazetted holiday in India and serves as a day to honour the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, it falls on the full moon day of Kartik month, which this year will be observed on November 15.

Gurupurab celebrations commence with prabhat pheris- early morning processions that start at gurdwaras and continue through local neighbourhoods, where devotees sing hymns. These processions are led by panj pyaras, or the "five beloved ones," who carry the Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib, along with the Palki of Guru Granth Sahib. A 48-hour uninterrupted reading of the Guru Granth Sahib called the Akhand Path, is conducted in gurdwaras leading up to Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Dev's three guiding principles- Naam Japana, Kirat Karna, and Vand Chhakna- encourage devotees to remember God's name, work honestly, and share with others.

Here are some wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages you can share on Gurupurab:

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's blessings bring peace, joy, and happiness to your life.

Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyous Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May this Gurpurab fill your life with eternal joy and inner peace.

May the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you towards a life filled with love, peace, and compassion. Happy Gurpurab!

Wishing you and your family a Gurpurab filled with prosperity, happiness, and the divine grace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab!

May you be blessed with the strength to overcome life's challenges with grace.

Sending you warm wishes for a spiritually uplifting Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab.

May your life be full of golden days always with Guru's blessings and warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev ji's birthday. Happy Gurpurab!

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore." - Guru Nanak Dev Ji





