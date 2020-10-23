Happy Durga Puja: Shubho Saptami Today, Know About Nabapatrika

Happy Durga Puja: Greetings on Shubho Saptami today! (Photo: Ujaan Banerjee)

Today is Durga Saptami, the second day of Durga Puja 2020. Maa Durga is here with Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesha. Early on Saptami morning, Kola Bou Snan or Nabapatrika is the main ritual. It symbolises abundance, peace and prosperity. The nine plants of Nabapatrika represent the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Significantly, Nabapatrika is very popular among the farmers in rural Bengal and on this day they pray for a good harvest. Durga Puja also coincides with the nine-day Navratri. Even though the festivities are low-key due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people are meeting and greeting each other on online platforms. Many Durga Puja organizers have gone live on Facebook during the main rituals to share the puja ambience.

Happy Durga Puja: Know about Nabapatrika on Saptami

Nabapatrika plants include Banana, Pommegranate, Ashoka, Colacassia, Turmeric, Bel or wood apple, Arum plant, Rice plant and jayanti plant

Banana representing Goddess Brahmani

Pomegranate represents Raktadantika

Ashoka tree symbolises Sokrahita

Colacassia plant represents Kalika

Turmeric plant symbolises Maa Durga

Jayanti stands for Kartiki

Bel or wood apple represents Goddess Shiva

Arum plant represents Chamunda

Rice plant stands for Lakshmi

Durga Saptami Image: One of the first rituals 'Kola Bou Snan' on Saptami (file photo)



Share Shubho Saptami Greetings On WhatsApp, SMS And Facebook With Your Loved Ones

May Maa Durga fulfill all your wishes. Wishing you a pleasant and safe Durga Puja! Shubho Saptami!

Celebrate Durga Puja with family and friends at home this year. May the Goddess protect you. Happy Durga Puja 2020!

Wish you lots of love and laughter this Durga Puja! Have a happy one! Shubho Saptami!

Durga Saptami: 'Barir Pujo' or Durga Puja done by a family in Kolkata

Enjoy the festivities of Durga Puja with your near and dear ones. Wishing you happy festive days! Shubho Saptami!

May the blessings of Goddess Durga shine on you. Happy Durga Puja 2020!

Wish you great success and glory this Durga Puja! Shubho Saptami!

Durga Saptami: Alpana or designs with rice powder and water and a must for Maa Durga

Wishing you and your family a blessed and very pleasant year ahead. Happy Durga Puja!

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, let our hearts be full of gratitude and love for each other. Happy Durga Puja!

Happy Durga Puja! May this autumn festival bring joy in everyone's life! Shubho Saptami!

Happy Durga Puja: Maa Durga in traditional 'daker saaj'

Wishing you a lovely Durga Puja, full of cheer and prosperity. Best wishes on Durga Saptami

May Maa Durga fulfill all your wishes. Wishing you a blissful Durga Puja!

Pray that the Goddess protects and guides you wherever you go. Happy Durga Puja!

Stay safe and have fun with your family and friends on Durga Saptami!

I wish Maa Durga brings you good luck and eternal blessings. Happy Durga Puja!