Happy Durga Puja: Shubho Saptami Today, Know About Nabapatrika

Today is Durga Saptami, the second day of Durga Puja 2020. Maa Durga is here with Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesha. Early on Saptami morning, Kola Bou Snan or Nabapatrika is the main ritual. It symbolises abundance, peace and prosperity. The nine plants of Nabapatrika represent the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Significantly, Nabapatrika is very popular among the farmers in rural Bengal and on this day they pray for a good harvest. Durga Puja also coincides with the nine-day Navratri. Even though the festivities are low-key due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people are meeting and greeting each other on online platforms. Many Durga Puja organizers have gone live on Facebook during the main rituals to share the puja ambience.
Happy Durga Puja: Know about Nabapatrika on Saptami
Nabapatrika plants include Banana, Pommegranate, Ashoka, Colacassia, Turmeric, Bel or wood apple, Arum plant, Rice plant and jayanti plant
- Banana representing Goddess Brahmani
- Pomegranate represents Raktadantika
- Ashoka tree symbolises Sokrahita
- Colacassia plant represents Kalika
- Turmeric plant symbolises Maa Durga
- Jayanti stands for Kartiki
- Bel or wood apple represents Goddess Shiva
- Arum plant represents Chamunda
- Rice plant stands for Lakshmi
Share Shubho Saptami Greetings On WhatsApp, SMS And Facebook With Your Loved Ones
- May Maa Durga fulfill all your wishes. Wishing you a pleasant and safe Durga Puja! Shubho Saptami!
- Celebrate Durga Puja with family and friends at home this year. May the Goddess protect you. Happy Durga Puja 2020!
- Wish you lots of love and laughter this Durga Puja! Have a happy one! Shubho Saptami!
- Enjoy the festivities of Durga Puja with your near and dear ones. Wishing you happy festive days! Shubho Saptami!
- May the blessings of Goddess Durga shine on you. Happy Durga Puja 2020!
