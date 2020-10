Navratri 7th Day: Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi, Mantra And Bhog

Maa Kalaratri: This avatar of Goddess Durga is considered as the destroyer of darkness

Today marks the 7th day of Navratri 2020 and the day is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri. During Navratri, the nine avatars of Maa Durga or Navdurga are worshipped. The puja of Kalaratri is done on Saptami. Shardiya Navratri is the most auspicious time of the year for Hindus. People across the country look forward to Navratri and Durga Puja. Kalaratri Mata is considered as the fiercest form of Maa Durga or Goddess Parvati. Her name has two words: Kal meaning time and Ratri or night. Kalaratri is considered to be the destroyer of darkness and evil. According to scriptures, Parvati came to be known as Kalaratri Mata after she shed her golden skin to kill two demons, Shumbha and Nishumbha. Kalratri is also known as Goddess Kali, another avatar of Shakti.

Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi: Steps to follow

Before starting Maa Kalratri Puja, family members sit together near the Kalash or the seat of Goddess Durga which was established on the first day of Navratri.

A photo of Kalaratri Mata is kept near the Kalash

First, worship of the Kalash is done with flowers

Next mantras of Kalaratri Puja are recited with a night blooming flower - preferably jasmine. Hibiscus flowers are also used.

Kalratri Mata is offered gur or jaggery and water as bhog. Many devotees also keep sweets and fruits along with it.

After puja, aarti is done and the prasad is distributed among family and friends

Maa Kalaratri is also known as Goddess Kali



Maa Kalaratri Mantras

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Praethana: Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Dhyan: Karalavandana Ghoram Muktakeshi Chaturbhujam

Kalaratrim Karalimka Divyam Vidyutamala Vibhushitam

Divyam Lauhavajra Khadga Vamoghordhva Karambujam

Abhayam Varadam Chaiva Dakshinodhvaghah Parnikam Ma

Mahamegha Prabham Shyamam Taksha Chaiva Gardabharudh

Ghoradamsha Karalasyam Pinonnata Payodharam

Sukha Prasanna Vadana Smeranna Saroruha

Evam Sachiyantayet Kalaratrim Sarvakam Samriddhidam

Stotra: Him Kalaratri Shrim Karali Cha Klim Kalyani Kalawati

Kalamata Kalidarpadhni Kamadisha Kupanvita

Kamabijajapanda Kamabijaswarupini

Kumatighni Kulinartinashini Kula Kamini

Klim Hrim Shrim Mantrvarnena Kalakantakaghatini

Kripamayi Kripadhara Kripapara Kripagama

Happy Navratri and Shubho Saptami