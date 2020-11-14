Happy Diwali 2020: Deepavali Images, Quotes, Messages

Diwali 2020: Deepavali is just as much about colour as it is light.

Diwali, also pronounced as Deepavali is the festival of lights, usually lasting five days and celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika (between mid-October and mid-November). One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

Diwali is widely associated with Lakshmi, goddess of prosperity, with many other regional traditions connecting the holiday to Sita and Rama, Vishnu, Krishna, Yama, Yami, Durga, Kali, Hanuman, Ganesha, Kubera, Dhanvantari, or Vishvakarman. Furthermore, it is, in some regions, a celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom with his wife Sita and brother Laxshman Ayodhya after defeating the Lankan-Ravan after serving 14 years of exile. So, this festival was originated from Ayodhya.

During Diwali, people wear their finest clothes, illuminate the interior and exterior of their homes with diyas and rangoli, perform Lakshmi puja - worship ceremonies of Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth and light fireworks.

Here are some of the images you can send to your loved ones on Diwali:



Here are some of the quotes you can send to your loved ones on Diwali:

Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali!

As Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on this day bringing back joy, happiness and fervour, here's wishing the same happiness fills your life this day. Happy Deepavali!

Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Happy Diwali!

A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas and a heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali!

With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.



Here are some of the messages you can send to your loved ones on Diwali:​