Happy Diwali 2020: Diwali Messages, Wishes, SMS, Images And Facebook Greetings

India will celebrate a muted Diwali, the festival of lights, tomorrow amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. The festival marks the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance. Diwali or Deepavali is celebrated in honour of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya, ending his fourteen-year-long exile. Many worship and pray to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, on Diwali. Diwali is traditionally celebrated by lighting diyas (earthen lamps) and candles, praying to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh and meeting friends and family to exchange Diwali greetings and gifts.

Here, we have rounded up some Diwali SMSes, wishes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings for you to make Diwali 2020 bright and properous.

A festival full of sweet childhood memories,

A sky full of lights,

Mouth full of sweets,

And heart full of joy.

Wishing You All A Very Happy Diwali!

May the joyous celebration

Of this divine festival

Fill your heart with

Never ending joy and happiness!

Happy Diwali

With Gleam of Diyas,

And the Echo of the Chants,

May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your life!

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali!

May the light of the diyas guide you on the way to happiness and success. Happy Diwali to you and your family!

May the beauty of Deepavali fill your home with happiness, and may the coming year provide you with everything that brings you joy!

Have a joyous and prosperous Diwali 2020!