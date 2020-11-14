Happy Diwali 2020: Deepavali Songs That May Resonate With You

Diwali 2020: Deepavali celebration is incomplete without good music.

After months of being forced indoors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the night will be a little brighter tonight as lakhs across the country celebrate the festival of lights - Diwali. Different people have different ways to celebrate - some like to dress up for the festivity, others like cosy gatherings and some like to indulge their taste buds.

And for some, celebration is incomplete without good music. While we have enough Bollywood chartbusters to set the mood right, here are some songs which may resonate with you amid the festivity, and they all remind you of one thing- Spread the light.

Diamonds - This is a charbuster by pop icon Rihanna, and it is perfect for your Diwali playlist to remind you that you need to shine yourself to spread the light. "Shine bright like a diamond. Find light in the beautiful sea, I choose to be happy. You and I, you and I, we're like diamonds in the sky" the" - the song is all about feeling powerful.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/lWA2pjMjpBs

Be A Light - This is a song by American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhettthat reminds you to do the right thing. "In a world full of hate, be a light. When you do somebody wrong, make it right. Don't hide in the dark, you were born to shine. In a world full of hate, be a light." This is a message Diwali gives us every year.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/8YuWAZmD0aU

Firework - American pop star Katy Perry's "Firework" is from her third studio album - Katy Perry - Teenage Dream (2010). It may be a decade old song but it's among the ones most popular that she has sung. The song is a lot about existensialism, and also shining out.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/QGJuMBdaqIw

Darkness to light - This song celebrates love and light. It's a song by Romanian singer Kate Linn.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/cuAp7ic3id4

Deep Diwali Ke Jhoothe - This is another kids song from Dharmendra-starrer 1973 classic Jugnu. The song was sung by Bollywood great Kishore Kumar.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-KiQXG4ruSo

Here's wishing you a safe and happy Diwali!