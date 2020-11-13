Happy Choti Diwali 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages, Photos, Status For Facebook And Whatsapp

Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is the second day of the five-day Diwali festival. Choti Diwali is celebrated on the day after Dhanteras and before Diwali or Deepavali. Also known as Roop Chaturdashi or Chaudas, Choti Diwali is believed to be the day when Krishna, Satyabhama and Kali defeated the demon Narakasur. On this day, people worship Yamraj, the god of death, and light a diya outside their houses. In some parts of the country, paper effigies of Narakasur are burnt to symbolise the destruction of evil.
Choti Diwali or Chhoti Diwali is also a day for visiting friends and family, exchanging gifts and celebrating with your near and dear ones.
May the light of diyas fill your life with an everlasting glow
Chaturdashi Tithi starts from 05.59 PM on November 13, 2020, and ends on November 14, at 2.17 PM.