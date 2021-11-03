Chhoti Diwali 2021: Different Names Of This Festival And Its Significance

Chhoti Diwali is called Naraka Chaturdashi in parts of east and south India. (File)

Chhoti Diwali will be observed on November 3, Wednesday. It is the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festivity, which starts with Dhanteras. On the last day, people celebrate Bhai Dooj. In other regions and cultures, Chhoti Diwali is referred to in different ways. It is called Naraka Chaturdashi in parts of east and south India and Kali Chaudas in Gujarat and Rajasthan. “Naraka” refers to Narakasura, the king of demons, and Chaturdashi means the fourteenth day.

Date

Chhoti Diwali is celebrated on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This year, Chhoti Diwali is on November 3.

Chhoti Diwali 2021: Shubh Muhurat

For Chhoti Diwali celebration, the shubh muhurat begins at 9:02 am on November 3 and ends the following day at 6:03 am. The ritual Abhyanga Snan (bath), to cleanse the soul and mind, was to be done between 5:40 am and 6.03 am.

Chhoti Diwali 2021: Puja Vidhi

On Chhoti Diwali, Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali and Yamaraj, the Hindu god of death, are worshipped. As per belief, devotees seek their blessing to cleanse their souls. The Abhyanga Snan is part of this process. Some burn effigies of Narakasura, while others light 13 diyas and place them at different places in the house.

Chhoti Diwali: Significance

The demon king Narakasura had captured territories of the Vedic goddess Aditi. He also abducted and mistreated many women. There are different versions in mythology on how Narakasura was killed. According to one story, Lord Krishna and Satyabhama killed him in a battle while others believe Goddess Kali ended his life. This is why people also observe the day as Kali Chaudas and Naraka Chaturdashi.