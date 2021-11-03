Happy Choti Diwali 2021: Wishes To Brighten Up The 'Festival Of Lights'

Choti Diwali is the second of the Diwali festival and comes a day after Dhanteras.

Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated a day before Diwali or Lakshmi Pooja. On Choti Diwali's morning, Abhyang Snan or a holy bath is taken before the sunrise. In the evening, diyas are lit inside the homes and the porch. Choti Diwali is the second of the Diwali festival and comes a day after Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi. On this day, devotees crush a bitter berry under their feet signifying the slaying of demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna, the avatar of Lord Vishnu.

On Choti Diwali, here are some messages and images you can send to your friends and family:

May your Choti Diwali be filled of love, laughter and lights! happy Choti Diwali!

Wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous Choti Diwali. Happy Choti Diwali.

May you have a blessed Choti Diwali.

Choti Diwali reminds us that in the end evil never survives. It has to end. Happy Choti Diwali.

On Naraka Chaturdashi, here's wishing you a happy, healthy life. May you always grow and prosper.

May Lord Krishna's blessing be upon on this festive occasion. Happy Choti Diwali.

May the light shines through your bring and you always shine bright. Happy Choti Diwali.

Happy Choti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi: May you a blessed day ahead.

I pray that your day be guided by the presence of the divine being. May your day be a blessed one. Happy Choti Diwali.

May this Choti Diwali fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy and may you also have a sparking Diwali!

I wish the joy and light of this beautiful day brighten your life, today and always. Happy Choti Diwali.

May all the darkness disappear from your life and you light the diyas of contentment. May the festival illuminate your life and you reap happiness and prosperity. Happy Choti Diwali.