Happy Dhanteras 2019: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Facebook, Images, Wallpapers, Photos, Whatsapp Status

2019 Dhanteras: The auspicious puja time for Dhanteras is from 7:08 pm to 08:13 pm.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is a Hindu festival when Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, Lord Dhanwantri, who is considered the god of Ayurveda, are worshipped. Dhanteras is celebrated a day before Chhoti Diwali and is followed by Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Buying metals like gold, silver or utensils is considered auspicious on this day. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 25, Friday. Dhanteras is also celebrated as "National Ayurveda Day".

According to a popular legend, it is believed that the devas (gods) and asuras (devils) performed the samudra manthan (churning of the ocean) for amrit or the divine nectar of immortality. Lord Dhanwantari emerged from this churning carrying a kalash or a jar of the elixir. It is for this reason, utensils are bought on Dhanteras.

Lord Kubera, who is the God of wealth, is worshipped on the auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi. Lord Kubera is considered the "treasurer of the gods" and "king of yaksha" and a guardian of wealth.

Know the Date, Time, Muhurat, Significance of Dhanteras here.

On Dhanteras, here are some messages, wishes, quotes, SMS, messages, Facebook, Whatsapp status, images, wallpapers, photos, Facebook and Whatsapp images:

May Lord Kuber fulfil all your wishes. Happy Dhanteras.

Wish you great health and wealth this Dhanteras. Shubh Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras: Photos you can send on Dhanatrayodashi. Lakshmi aayegi itni hi sab jagah naam hoga,

Din raat vyapar bade, itna adhik kaam hoga,

Ghar, parivaar, samaaj mein banoge sartaaj,

Yeh dhateras ki shubhkaamna hai aaj. Happy Dhanteras! Happy Dhanteras: Wallpapers you can send on Dhanatrayodashi.

May this Dhanteras bring new dreams, new hopes and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

Ye dhanteras kuch khaas ho,

Dilon mein khushiyaan, ghar mein sukh ka vaas ho,

here, moti par aapka raaj ho,

mitey duriyaan, sab aapke paas ho

Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras: Images you can send on Dhanatrayodashi.

Warm wishes to you are your family on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi shower you with wealth and prosperity.

Happy Dhanteras: Wishes you can send on Dhanatrayodashi.

I wish that your life be always full of happiness, harmony, wealth and comforts. Stay blessed. Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras: Messages you can send on Dhanatrayodashi

May Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi bless you with good wealth, health and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!

