Dhanteras 2024: Blinkit, Zepto To Deliver Gold, Silver At Your Doorstep In 10 Minutes

Dhanteras marks the commencement of the Diwali festival.

Quick-commerce platforms Blinkit, BigBasket, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto have promised to deliver gold and silver coins to your doorstep this Diwali. And that too in just ten minutes. These services have partnered with renowned jewellers to meet the growing demand for precious metals this festive season.

Blinkit

Blinkit has a selection of gold and silver coins from jewellers Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Joyalukkas. Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, extended the Dhanteras wishes, sharing the festival's “special” delivery with his followers. His X post read, “Dhanteras special: Get authentic Gold & Silver coins delivered in 10 minutes from Blinkit. We've got Silver (10g) and Gold (1g and 0.5g) coins from trusted brands like Malabar, Joyalukkas and MMTC.”

Dhanteras special: Get authentic Gold & Silver coins delivered in 10 minutes from Blinkit ????



We've got Silver (10g) and Gold (1g and 0.5g) coins from trusted brands like Malabar, Joyalukkas and MMTC.



Happy Dhanteras everyone ✨ pic.twitter.com/MFYfu9oG6d — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) October 29, 2024

BigBasket



BigBasket has teamed up with jewellery brand Tanishq to offer exclusive gold and silver coins to customers in various cities. Customers can choose from Tanishq's 10g Lakshmi Ganesh silver coin with 999.9 purity, a 1g 22-karat gold coin and a 1g gold coin adorned with a Lakshmi motif. Seshu Kumar, chief buying and merchandising officer at BigBasket, said that this collaboration with Tanishq was part of a wider strategy to increase their offerings during festive occasions. “This Diwali, BigBasket is committed to fulfilling our customers' needs in just 10 minutes,” Mr Kumar said.



Swiggy Instamart



Not to be outdone, Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Muthoot Exim and Jar to bring home gold and silver coins. Customers can buy the Jar 24 Karat Gold Coin in weights of 0.1 g, 0.25 g, 0.5 g and 1 g.

Muthoot Exim also provides a 24K Gold Coin (1 g), while Malabar offers a selection that includes a 24K Gold Coin (1 g) and 999 Purity Silver Coins available in 5 g, 11.66 g, and 20 g options. “Get all Dhanteras essentials like coins, utensils, jewellery, idols & more in 10 minutes! And that's not all…also get assured rewards worth Rs 51,000 from Jar,” Swiggy said in a promotional message.



Zepto



Zepto is giving customers the option to buy the Augmont 24K Banyan Tree Gold Coin in weights of 0.1 g, 0.5 g, and 1 g, along with the Augmont 24K 999 Pure Silver Coin (10 g). Additionally, Malabar offers a variety of choices, including the 24K Rose Gold Coin (0.5 g), the 24K Laxmi Gold Coin (1 g), and the 999 Pure Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coin (10 g).

Dhanteras marks the commencement of the Diwali festival and is regarded as one of the most auspicious days for purchases, particularly of brass, silver and gold items. It is believed that buying these materials on this day invites good fortune and success, and safeguards negative influences. This year, Dhanteras is on October 29.

