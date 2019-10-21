Dhanteras 2019: Date, Timing And Significance Of Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras 2019: It is believed that purchasing some form of precious metals brings good luck.

Dhanteras 2019: The mega festival of Diwali is around the corner and it's that time of the year when we step out to buy clothes, gadgets and jwellery. Often considered as the most significant Hindu festival, Diwali preceded and succeeded by a number of other festivals.

The extravaganza starts with Dhanteras, falling on October 25 this year. Dhanteras is followed by Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

Significance

'Dhan' in Hindi refers to 'wealth'. The festival falls on the thirteenth lunar day, or Tryodashi, of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Karthik, and hence, it is also known as Dhantrayodashi.

According to information religious website www.drikpanchang.com, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean this day.

Hence, there is a practice of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, the god of wealth on the auspicious day of Trayodashi.

It is believed that purchasing some form of precious metals like gold, silver or copper brings good luck to the family this day.

Goddess Lakshmi is again worshipped after two days on Diwali. This time, with Lord Ganesh.

Here's list of important dates:

Date, Time, Muhurat of Dhanteras:

Dhanteras Puja on Friday, October 25, 2019

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 07:08 PM to 08:15 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 07 Mins

Yama Deepam on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Pradosh Kaal - 05:42 PM to 08:15 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:50 PM to 08:45 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 07:08 PM on Oct 25, 2019

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 03:46 PM on Oct 26, 2019 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)

