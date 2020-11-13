Happy Diwali 2020: Rangoli Ideas To Add Colours To Your Deepavali

Happy Diwali 2020: One of the most traditional art forms in the country, rangoli is known for bringing good luck and prosperity in the house

Diwali 2020: The main entrance of houses are adorned with multicolour display of geometric floor patterns

Diwali or Deepavali is not just the festival of lights. People also decorate their houses with Rangoli on the occasion. One of the most popular art forms in the country, Rangoli, it is believed, brings good luck and prosperity.

Rangoli is a coloured pattern drawn on the floor using colours, flowers, flower petals, coloured rice, sand and dry flour. On Deepavali, most houses have unique Rangoli designs. Preparations begin in advance - people choose the Rangoli design and most importantly, collect materials to design them.

The main entrance of houses are usually adorned with a multicolour display of geometric floor patterns. People generally use flowers, rice or sometimes even pulses to design the patterns. One can opt for flour and avoid artificial colours that contain chemicals. It is also said that these patterns instill a sense of harmony and connectivity.

Go ahead and use the floor as your canvas with some of these Rangoli patterns:

Coloured rice is also another good option to make rangoli.

Use different coloured flowers for a bright eco-friendly rangoli. Add diya or earthen lamp in the middle to give it a traditonal look.

You can also design a rangoli using only diyas. The rangoli will simply stand out if you maintain a pattern and light them up together.

Deepavali is just as much about colour as it is light. So, why not decorate our surroundings with colour, style, and panache and bring in more happiness in the lives of everyone. 

