Happy Children's Day 2019: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages, Photos, Greetings

Children's Day, the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, is here. It's a day when children get extra attention, extra sweets, and roses too! They ditch uniform and wear party clothes to school, deliver Children's Day speech, enjoy dance and motivational events and become the centre of attention for all. It's also a day to remember and cherish Jawahar Lal Nehru's legacy and celebrate his achievements in shaping up India post-independence. He was a visionary and his stirring speeches and inspiring quotes inspired all. Read them here. Universal Children's Day is celebrated on November 20, but India decided to celebrated Children's Day or Bal Diwas on November 14. Know about its history here.

Children are like clay. They take the form you give them. May you give them an inspiring form and encourage them to inspire others. Happy Children's Day 2019.

Children are the hope and future of tomorrow. They must be loved, cared and nurtured.

It's like taking care of a plant that can reap fruits for all when it grows to become a tree. Invest in your children. Happy Children's Day!

Love can give wings to your child. Just give them love and support and see them blossom. Happy Children's Day!

The bright, young, energetic souls who can effortlessly bring a smile on your face. A day dedicated to pamper them some more! Happy Children's Day!

My beautiful children, you have completed me and I feel protective and protected in your company. Love you loads. Happy Children's Day!

To the parents of all the wonderful children, you are the source of light of tomorrow. Have a joyous Children's Day with your kids! Happy Children's Day 2018!

My brightest shining star, may you get all the stars in your kitty. Love you, my child. Happy Children's Day!

May your children keep lighting up your lives and achieve great success. Happy Children's Day to you!

Not just the sky, may the space beyond the sky be your limit. Shine high, shine bright, my superstar. Happy Children's Day 2019.

Time is an asset best spent on children. All they ask from you is your time and what you get in return is great joy and unconditional love. Happy Children's Day!

A child fills up your life with so much warmth and care that there is absolutely nothing more you want. Happy Children's Day!

Children are like the colours of a rainbow. Bright and beautiful. Just a look at them is enough to show how beautiful this world is. Happy Children's Day!

