PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On 130th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on the 130th birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister. "Tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

PM Modi is currently in Brazil for the BRICS summit.

Nehru's birth anniversary on November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in India. President Ram Nath Kovind said he is looking forward to meeting children at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. "Remembering India's first Prime Minister, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 130th birth anniversary. Look forward to meeting children and young innovators at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," President Kovind tweeted.

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were among the Congress leaders who paid tribute to Nehru. Former president Pranab Mukherjee also paid homage to the freedom icon in the capital.

"On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal NehruJi, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder and one of the great architects of modern India," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet, paying tribute to his great-grandfather.

A large number of MPs, senior Congress leaders and thousands of party workers also paid tribute to Nehru at Shanti Vana in Delhi.

An icon of the opposition Congress party, Jawaharlal Nehru has been frequently targeted by members of the PM Modi's party. Nehru was blamed in September by BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the formation of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) at an event in Mumbai.

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad. He died on May 27, 1964.

He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle.

