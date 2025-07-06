Congress Recalls Dalai Lama's 4-Hour Conversation With Nehru In 1959

As the Dalai Lama turned 90, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday recalled his four-hour conversation with then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Mussoorie in 1959.

Thereafter, the Dalai Lama went on an extended tour of the entire country, Ramesh said. In a post on X, the Congress general secretary said, "The iconic Dalai Lama turns 90 today. He had come to India first during Nov 1956-March 1957 for the 2500th birth anniversary celebrations of the Buddha. His permanent refuge in India began on March 31, 1959." "On April 24, 1959, Jawaharlal Nehru and the Dalai Lama had a conversation in Mussoorie that lasted four hours. Only the Foreign Secretary Subimal Dutt and the interpreters were present," Mr Ramesh said.

Thereafter the Dalai Lama went on an extended tour of the entire country, he said.

Later his establishment came up in Dharamsala followed by Tibetan settlements at various places like Bylakuppe, Mundgod, and Hunsur, Mr Ramesh said.

He noted that just four months back, in his book 'Voice for the Voiceless', the Dalai Lama offered fascinating new reflections and revelations on his extraordinary life journey and his struggles.

Mr Ramesh also posted a picture of the Dalai Lama-Nehru meeting in 1959.

The Dalai Lama is the head of the Tibetan Buddhists and is a hugely respected religious figure across the world.

