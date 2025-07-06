Opinion: Living Ethically In Difficult Times - Lessons From The Dalai Lama

In an age marked by rapid globalisation, technological upheaval, and cultural pluralism, the question of how to live ethically has never been more urgent. His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama offers a compelling vision for a universal ethical framework that rises above religious distinctions and affirms the common dignity and values shared by all humanity. At the core of the Dalai Lama's teachings is the idea that basic human values such as compassion, tolerance, forgiveness, and self-discipline are not the exclusive domain of any one faith. Rather, they are innate qualities that can be cultivated through conscious effort and education. He proposes a "secular ethics" - not in opposition to religion, but independent of it - grounded in common sense, scientific understanding, and universal human experience. His Holiness the Dalai Lama speaks of ethics not as a religious obligation, but as a universal human responsibility rooted in compassion and inner values.

His Holiness emphasises the role of the cultivation of inner peace and emotional resilience as essential to ethical living. Drawing from neuroscience and psychology, he encourages practices such as mindfulness and compassion training to foster well-being and moral clarity. His Holiness focuses on the importance of reflecting on the benefits of mental training. Even brief practice offers relief from the mind's habitual distractions - worry, planning, and fantasy - which in itself is a gift. More significantly, this inner work lays the groundwork for deep wisdom, though the journey may be long and challenging. He also warns that without such practice, one risks going through life never realising its transformative potential, like the monk who missed the fruits of his effort. Neglecting this path leaves us vulnerable to destructive emotions that hamper inner peace. By contemplating both the rewards of practice and the cost of neglect, the practitioner cultivates discernment and strengthens their commitment to the path of awareness and inner growth.

His Holiness offers a deeply practical and human-centred exercise aimed at nurturing beneficial states of mind through reflective analysis. This practice invites individuals to focus on the life and qualities of someone they deeply admire - whether a historical figure, a spiritual teacher, or a compassionate professional such as a doctor or educator. He says that drawing inspiration from role models can be a powerful way to cultivate positive qualities within ourselves. For individuals with a secular perspective, this may involve someone past or present, whom we deeply admire for their compassion and selfless service, such as a physician, nurse, teacher, or scientist. For those with a religious background, it might be the revered founder of their tradition or a saint known for their virtuous life. By thoughtfully reflecting on how these individuals dedicated themselves to the well-being of others and how their actions were marked by kindness and care, we can gradually internalise their example and plant the seeds of those same qualities in our hearts.

What sets this practice apart is its emphasis on real-world application. It's not enough to think noble thoughts, the goal is to reshape our responses to suffering and cultivate a natural inclination toward kindness. As His Holiness reminds us, the true value of mental training lies in its ability to inform and transform our daily conduct. Without that, the practice loses its purpose. This exercise stands out as a powerful bridge between contemplation and compassionate action, an elegant reminder that inner work is meant to ripple outward. Ethics is not merely about understanding, it is fundamentally about action. Even the most refined ethical knowledge holds little value if it isn't applied in daily life. To live ethically means not only adopting a moral perspective but also committing to the cultivation and expression of inner values through our everyday choices. When considering how to embody ethics in practical terms, it can be helpful to view the process as unfolding in three progressive stages, each building upon the last. As described in classical Buddhist teachings, His Holiness describes these are:

1. The ethic of restraint - consciously refraining from actions that may cause harm to others.

2. The ethic of virtue - actively nurturing positive behaviours and inner qualities.

3. The ethic of altruism - dedicating oneself sincerely and selflessly to the well-being of others.

For these stages to be truly effective, they must be applied across all dimensions of our conduct, not just in our physical actions, but also in our speech and, most importantly, in our thoughts and intentions. Among these, the mind holds the greatest significance, as it is the source from which all actions and words arise. Focusing solely on external behaviour- what we say or do without addressing the mind is like treating only the symptoms of an illness while ignoring its root cause. True transformation requires us to work at the source. That's why his teaching focuses on mental training as the foundation for ethical living. But before turning to the heart of this inner work, it's essential to first recognise the importance of letting go of harmful habits in speech and action - this is the first step on the ethical path.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama presents a nuanced view of justice - one that recognises fairness as a universal principle grounded in our shared equality. Whether understood through spiritual, moral, or legal lenses, justice, he suggests, must be rooted in compassion and guided by a sincere concern for the well-being of all. While most people agree on the ideal of justice, His Holiness notes that consensus often breaks down when it comes to its application - particularly in matters of crime and punishment. Debates around the death penalty and the role of retribution reveal a tension between justice as fairness and justice as vengeance. Some argue that certain crimes are so grave that mercy is unwarranted. Yet, His Holiness challenges this view by drawing on both religious and secular traditions. In theistic faiths, divine judgment or karmic law ensures that moral balance is ultimately restored. These beliefs allow space for mercy in human affairs. From a secular perspective, however, the absence of belief in cosmic justice compels us to ask: what is punishment truly for? His Holiness argues that punishment should not be about inflicting suffering for its own sake. Instead, its purpose should be preventive-to discourage future wrongdoing and promote rehabilitation. This perspective reframes justice not as a tool for revenge, but as a means of fostering accountability, transformation, and social harmony. In doing so, His Holiness invites us to move beyond punitive instincts and toward a more compassionate and constructive vision of justice. This ethical approach is especially relevant in a world where religious affiliation is declining in some regions, while interfaith tensions persist in others.

The Dalai Lama argues that relying solely on religious doctrine to guide moral behaviour is insufficient in a diverse and interconnected world. Instead, he calls for a path that respects religious traditions but also empowers individuals, regardless of belief, to lead meaningful and ethical lives. His Holiness raises a call to action. It challenges individuals, educators, and policymakers to reimagine ethics as a shared human project, one that can unite rather than divide. In doing so, it offers a hopeful blueprint for a more compassionate and cooperative global society.

(The author is a Research Consultant at IBC; Doctoral Scholar in the Department of Buddhist Studies, University of Delhi)

