Over 150 Participate In Solidarity Run For The Dalai Lama In Darjeeling

The runners across 35 km spread the word and sowed the seeds of compassion

Some 150 runners from Darjeeling and Sikkim ran from Darjeeling to Kurseong in West Bengal to show their solidarity with the His Holiness The Dalai Lama. Amar Subba, Marathon man from Sikkim; Vikram Rai, founder of Vikrun Foundation; Premius Bhutia, veteran marathoner, and Amar Lama, Principal Advisor of the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) were among the runners who participated in this solidarity run.

The run was named "Run for Truth and Reconciliation" and was organised by Tenzin's Gym, with support from the Vikrun Foundation, Blue Dragon Adventure, Teedi, and fitness enthusiasts and local Tibetan communities of Darjeeling, Ghoom, Sonada and Kurseong. This run represented His Holiness the Dalai Lama's values of unity, peace and forgiveness. It aimed to experience the transformative power of love and understanding.

The run was organised to embark on this transformative journey of truth and reconciliation, standing united with His Holiness the Dalai Lama while honouring the rich tapestry of Tibetan culture. The runners across 35 km spread the word and sowed the seeds of compassion to create a better, more compassionate world as desired by His Holiness The Dalai Lama.

Vikram Rai, Founder of the VikRun Foundation told NDTV, "Darjeeling runners ran for His Holiness The Dalai lama to show out solidarity with him as some media propaganda had tried to defame his name with showing only a part of an incident. The run was to show Darjeeling's support for His Holiness The Dalai Lama and that we will be with him now and forever. His Holiness Dalai Lama is not only spiritual leader for Tibetans but for all as he is symbol of love and compassion."