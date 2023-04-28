Blog: The Ugly Rush To Malign Dalai Lama

A video clip dated March 28, 2023 that went viral after a few days on April 9, 2023, wherein Dalai Lama is seen sticking his tongue out to invite a boy (who requested a hug from him) to suck it, triggered much criticism, with some on social media accusing him of being a paedophile. The vilification heaped on him was based entirely on a cropped video.

Days later, in another viral clip, the same boy is seen saying this:

"It was amazing meeting His Holiness. And it was a really great experience meeting somebody with such great high positive energy. It's a really nice feeling meeting him and you get lot of that positive energy. It's not just that. Once you get the positive energy, you are happier, and you can smile a lot. It was a really good experience".

The boy, the supposed victim, is seen in the video praising and thanking the alleged perpetrator instead of thanking some of his so-called supporters. This time, there was no noise around this video, just uncomfortable silence.

In the days that followed, many who had earlier accused Dalai Lama acknowledged - in videos - that they had rushed to arrive at a judgement and apologised.

Sticking one's tongue out and asking a child to suck it is likely to not be acceptable in any culture. However, reviewing this particular case by considering the entire scenario - what transpired before and after - is likely to offer a very different picture contrary to the current narrative.

Which begs the question - why did the boy's family not complain about the incident and, instead, embraced the moment, saying they felt blessed? The videos of the family's testimonials attest to the fact that the Dalai Lama's action on that day was not offensive. Have we ever seen a case of an offence where the victim and his family celebrate and thank the perpetrator instead of demanding justice?

That should put all questions to rest.

One also needs to understand Dalai Lama first to arrive at a judgement - the person that he is, his principles and beliefs, his achievements, and what the world, including the finest minds, have to say about him.

"A high degree of intellect tends to make a man unsocial" - Arthur Schopenhauer.

Our world has seen peace-builders whom humanity shall remain indebted to forever - Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, Desmond Tutun among others. And Dalai Lama of Tibet is part that venerable list. His legacy as an ambassador of peace shall be remembered for posterity. His contributions cannot be discredited simply on the basis of a cropped video fed by the media.

Several world leaders listen to him. His thoughts and principles are valued across the world.

The Nobel Peace Prize and over 300 honorary degrees from top universities across the world are a recognition of Dalai Lama's contribution to world peace. Millions of his followers see him as a source of comfort and strength in the midst of stress and strife.

Posterity will not forgive us for defaming His Holiness the Dalai Lama based on a cropped video. World peace is not that cheap!

(Kunchok Gyatso is a corporate lawyer based in Bengaluru.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author who is a disciple of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.