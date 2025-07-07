Grand Celebrations Of Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday In Arunachal Pradesh

A grand celebration of the 90th birth anniversary of the Dalai Lama was celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang and West Kameng districts.

The celebrations were also organised at Gyalwa Jampa Lhakhang near the Bhutan border, and Lumla in Tawang. The ceremonial rituals were initiated by His Eminence, the 12th Guru Tulku Rinpoche, joined by monks and devotees.

Guru Rinpoche said it was an auspicious moment and the day was truly devoted to His Holiness, the Dalai Lama.

"May His Holiness live long and healthy," he said.

A large crowd also joined the 90th birthday celebration of His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, at Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery of Bomdila in West Kameng district.

On Sunday morning, a procession was taken with the portrait of the Dalai Lama from the Tibetan Settlement Office. The procession was taken through the heart of the town, as monks and public chanted prayers for the long life of the Dalai Lama.

The cake cutting ceremony was followed by prayers at the monastery's courtyard. Adding colours to the joyous occasion, various groups and school students performed traditional dances.