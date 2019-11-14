Happy Children's Day 2019: Know About Life, Legacy Of Jawahar Lal Nehru

Children's Day 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru has left a legacy of education and development.

Children's Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Jawahar Lal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. He laid the foundation of independent India as sovereign, socialist, secular and a democratic republic. For this, he is credited as the architect of modern India. Jawahar Lal Nehru loved children and worked towards their education and rights. He was a true visionary and also called the architect of modern India. His speech, "Tryst with Destiny", in the Parliament to the Constituent Assembly on the eve of India's Independence, became very popular and is often cited. “We have to build the noble mansion of free India where all her children may dwell,” he had said in the speech. He loved children and roses, and was often photographed with them.

Children's Day 2019: On Jawahar Lal Nehru Birth Anniversary, Some facts about his life

Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). He was home-schooled until the age of 15. He studied in Harrow in England, and Trinity College in Cambridge. He returned at the age of 22 and practised law in India. Jawahar Lal Nehru was married to Kamala Nehru and the couple had a daughter, Indira Priyadarshini who later became the Prime Minister of the country. Jawahar Lal Nehru, under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, turned out to be a leader of India's struggle for independence. He was arrested during the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1920-22. Jawahar Lal Nehru was named the President of the Indian National Congress in 1929. He, along with other members of the Congress passed the Quit India resolution in 1942. On August 15, 1947, when India got freedom from the British rule, Jawahar Lal Nehru was named the first Prime Minister. His vision for the development of young people played a major role in the setting up of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). He also initiated the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Management. Jawaharlal Nehru has left behind a legacy of education and development of children in the country.

