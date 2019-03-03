4 Security Personnel, 1 Civilian Killed In 60-Hour Encounter In J&K

Third day of anti terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

It's the third day of the anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Police sources say that there is no clarity about how many terrorists have been killed or still hiding in residential houses at Babagund village. However, during the night there was no firing and the search operations are still on.

On Friday the army had said that two terrorists who were hiding in the village have been killed. But soon terrorists again started firing as the security forces advanced towards the house where they were hiding, officials told NDTV.

Two Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF personnel, two state policemen were killed and eight others including a commandant were injured in the 60-hour encounter.

Sources say a terrorist, who was presumed dead, emerged from the debris of a destroyed house and started firing, which took the security personnel by surprise.

In last three days two to three residential houses, where terrorists were believed to be hiding, have been destroyed during anti-terror operations. Locals allege that security forces have damaged several residential houses during the operations and a large number of people had to flee their homes after the gun battle.

One civilian was also killed in the firing and several others were injured following clashes near the encounter site on Friday.

Army chief, General Bipin Rawat on Saturday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu region.

"During the visit to the Corps Headquarters, the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formation," news agency IANS quoted a defence statement.

The army chief was also informed about the measures in hinterland in the Corps' area of responsibility towards ensuring peace and stability.