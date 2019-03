The gunbattle is taking place in Kupwara district's Handwara area. (Representational image)

Security forces are engaging terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in a building in the area.

Exchange of fire at Kralgund #Handwara. SF on job. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 28, 2019

