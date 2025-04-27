Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Social Activist, Ghulam Rasool Magray, Shot At By Terrorists In J&K's Kupwara

Ghulam Rasool Magray was rushed to a hospital. It was not immediately clear why the terrorists targeted the social activist.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Social Activist, Ghulam Rasool Magray, Shot At By Terrorists In J&K's Kupwara
The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence.
Srinagar:

A 45-year-old social activist was injured after being shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday, the officials said.

Magray was rushed to a hospital, they said and added it was not immediately clear why the ultras targeted the social activist.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ghulam Rasool Magray, Kupwara, Jammu And Kashmir
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now