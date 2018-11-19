Hamarsan Thangkhiew 1st Tribal Khasi Lawyer Sworn In As Meghalaya Judge

Hamarsan Thangkhiew practiced mainly civil and constitutional law in Gauhati High Court back in 2010.

Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew today scripted history by becoming the first tribal Khasi advocate to be sworn in as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court.

Mr Thangkhiew was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir in the court premises in the presence of Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen, Chief Secretary Yeshi Tsering and others.

Mr Thangkhiew, who was designated a Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court in 2010, practiced mainly civil and constitutional law.

He completed his schooling from St Edmund's, graduated from St Edmund's College with honours in Economics (1987) and completed his Bachelor of Legislative Law from Delhi University in 1990.

With Mr Thangkhiew taking oath today, the number of judges in the Meghalaya High Court has gone up to three -- including Chief Justice Mir and Justice Sen.