HAL's Supersonic Omni Role Trainer Aircraft To Be Positioned At Aero India

HAL is keen to launch indigenous development of SPORT. (File Photo of HAL Pavilion at Aero India 2017)

For the first time, HAL's Supersonic Omni Role Trainer Aircraft (SPORT) simulator would be positioned at the five-day Aero India 2019 beginning February 20 in Bengaluru.

HAL is keen to launch the indigenous development of SPORT (Aircraft) with 4++ generation or equivalent capabilities to bridge the gap in pilot training to command front line fighters, HAL CMD R Madhavan said.

The SPORT aircraft would be utilized for fighter training after Advanced Jet Training stage and before induction of pilots into a frontline fighter squadron, he noted.

Another star attraction at the pavilion would be the aerospace corner, virtual and holographic room and Jaguar aircraft simulator.

Besides providing huge logistic support, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited would showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace centered on the theme ''Innovate, Integrate and Lead.''

"HAL is poised to tap into the opportunities during the forthcoming Aero India and will highlight its indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms, technologies covering power plants and latest R&D offerings.

HAL is an industry leader and will continue to leave a mark as a formidable player in the domestic and global defence market," the HAL CMD said.

HAL's indigenous products Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, HTT-40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft), first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132, named as Hawk-i, Civil Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will fly at the show.

Referring to static display, he said HAL is showcasing Light Utility Helicopter (PT-1), Light Combat Helicopter (TD-2), Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra) and ALH MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit).

Other key attractions at HAL pavilion would be the demonstration of tail boom folding and main rotor folding of the Naval Utility Helicopter (NUH), as a Technology Demonstrator.

As part of the ''Innovate'' theme, HAL will showcase Hindustan Turbo Fan Engine (HTFE-25) and Hindustan Turbo Shaft Engine (HTSE-1200) as technology demonstrators, Rotary UAV, models of avionics and mechanical system Line Replacement Units (LRUs) and various complex manufacturing capabilities.

Mr Madhavan further said scaled models of Do-228 military aircraft, LCA fighter and Sukhoi-30MKI (with the major sub-assemblies) would be displayed to project the lead role of HAL in developing domestic aeronautical suppliers and the eco-system for manufacturing high-end aircraft.

The ''Lead'' theme would position HAL as a leader in development of products and certification of aircraft, helicopters and LRUs that meet the customer requirements.