Haj Airfares Hiked By Rs 10,000 Over Jet Fuel Costs, Opposition Protests

A political row has broken out over the Haj Committee's decision to raise airfares by Rs 10,000 per pilgrim this year because of complaints from airlines over increased jet fuel costs.

The government has defended the hike by pointing to fighting in the Middle East - the US and Israel's war on Iran - that has choked crude oil supply worldwide, and noting the increase has been capped at "just $100" after intense talks.

The 'unjust' hike, however, has been fiercely criticised by the opposition.

The storm erupted after the Haj Committee - a statutory body under the Ministry of Minority Affairs - issued a circular that referred to 'extraordinary circumstances arising out of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East' and announced a one-time revision in airfares for pilgrims travelling to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The circular said: "The revised airfare entails an additional amount of USD 100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point, to be borne by pilgrims. The decision has been taken in view of pressing requests from airlines for revision of base fare… on account of sharp increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East."

For countless families, Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime dream nurtured over years. I deeply respect that sentiment.



Amid a sharp global rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, Airlines sought a steep hike of $300–$400 per pilgrim. We also can't… https://t.co/7xAXTS0v3M — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 30, 2026

Those wishing to go on the journey this year must pay the extra amount by May 15, it said.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the hike in an X post. "For countless families, Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime dream nurtured over years. I deeply respect that sentiment (but) amid a sharp global rise in ATF prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, airlines sought a steep hike of $300–$400 per pilgrim. We also can't blame airlines for the rise in ATF prices."

"Through negotiations, we ensured the increase was restricted to just $100… saving each pilgrim a significant amount," he said, adding the decision had been taken in good faith.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, however, was not convinced, arguing the committee had already collected over Rs 90,000 from each pilgrim. "Are pilgrims being punished for going through the Haj Committee? This is just exploitation and nothing else. Most pilgrims are not wealthy… they save money for years to be able to go to Haj. This is not a luxury for them."

The Haj Committee is demanding an additional ₹10,000 from Haj pilgrims as “differential airfare.” This is despite collecting ₹90,844 per pilgrim a couple of months ago departing from Mumbai Embarkation Point. This is almost DOUBLE the prevalent rates for individual travellers.… pic.twitter.com/k6xUYkFAsK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 30, 2026

"The circular must be withdrawn immediately and the money must be refunded…" he raged.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi was also critical of the increase.

“Forcing an additional Rs 10,000 collection from Haj pilgrims right before their journey is utter injustice. When the full fare was already fixed in advance, why was this increase imposed at the very last moment?” he asked.

Jet fuel prices up by 5 per cent

Earlier today the price of ATF for international airlines was raised by five per cent.

This would include flights to Saudi Arabia for the Haj. State-owned oil firms revised the rates as global energy prices remain elevated because of the war in Iran. This is the second straight monthly increase.

ATF prices in India were deregulated more than two decades ago. Since then, rates have been aligned with international benchmark prices under a written understanding between airlines and oil marketing companies.

However, the recent surge in global energy prices has led to unusually sharp movements in fuel costs. Industry sources said the government and oil firms decided to follow a calibrated approach instead of passing on the full impact at once.

ATF is one of the biggest cost components for airlines. Any change in fuel price directly affects operating costs. For international airlines, the higher ATF rate could add to expenses on India routes.