UP Judge Duped Of Rs 23.99 Lakh Pretext Of Arranging Haj Pilgrimage: Cops

Two suspected cyber fraudsters have been arrested for allegedly duping a judge here of Rs 23.99 lakh on the pretext of arranging a Haj pilgrimage, police said on Thursday.

According to cyber crime police, the accused, associated with a Lucknow-based firm named "Al Fahad Tourism Company", had collected the money online promising to facilitate the pilgrimage but failed to make any arrangements and later began evading contact.

A complaint was lodged at the cyber crime police station after the judge realised he had been cheated.

Police said the firm did not possess any valid licence for organising such travel services.

Following directions from Senior Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh, a cyber crime team led by Inspector Indresh Singh launched an investigation and arrested Osama Rashidi and Ejaz Ahmad, both residents of Lucknow.

Police said a case had been registered against four accused, including the company's director Aamir Rashidi and another associate, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and recover the defrauded amount.

The arrested accused are being produced before a court, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Officials have advised the public to remain cautious against cyber fraud, avoid sharing OTPs with unknown persons and report any such incidents immediately on the cyber helpline number 1930.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)