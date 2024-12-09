Haj Quota Of India Fixed By Saudi Arabia At 1,75,025 Pilgrims: Government

The Haj quota of India for 2025 is fixed by Saudi Arabia at 1,75,025 pilgrims and has been distributed between the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and Haj Group Organisers (HGO), the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House of Parliament, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that for the year 2025, the quota has been distributed within the same range between HCoI and HGOs, in the ratio of 70:30, which has been communicated vide the Haj Policy-2025 issued on August 5, 2024.

For Haj 2025, the quota of Haj pilgrims allotted to HGOs is 30 per cent of India's total of 1,75,025, i.e. 52,507, he said.

The allotment of Haj quota and Haj Group Organisers related terms and conditions are governed by a bilateral agreement which is signed between India and Saudi Arabia factoring many ground realities into account, Rijiju said.

In the last five years, the quota distribution between HCoI and HGOs has varied between 70:30 and 80:20, the minister said.

Hence, the distribution of quota between HCoI and HGOs for Haj-2025 does not depart from the available precedence, he added.

