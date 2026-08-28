Gym Trainer Who Stabbed Delhi Model At Home Arrested After Encounter

Police have arrested the gym trainer who allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old Delhi model inside her home on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, Imran, was arrested after an encounter on Thursday night. Imran was shot in both his legs during the exchange of fire with the police in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area. He has been hospitalised with gunshot injuries in his legs.

Imran allegedly stabbed Muskan to death at her home in the Tilak Nagar area because he was enraged over her talking to another person, an official said on Thursday.

According to the investigation, the woman knew the accused for about a year and a half. Police said the two had also met at a hotel on August 20.

They said the accused had allegedly been angry with the woman for the last two months because she was talking to someone else. On Wednesday evening, the accused went to the woman's house when she was alone. An argument broke out between the two, after which he allegedly attacked her with a knife multiple times and fled, police said.

CCTV footage showed the accused entering the building around 5:40 pm, a police source said.

At the encounter site

Imran had fled after committing the murder and police had formed multiple teams to apprehend him.

Police said the victim was a second-year student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning and lived with her family in a building near Mangla Hospital in West Delhi.

The murder came to light when the house help found Muskan lying injured inside the second floor of the house in a pool of blood and informed her family.

Doctors declared the woman dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

Aman, a friend of the victim, told reporters that the victim was the youngest of four siblings. "Her elder sister called me from Chandigarh and asked me to reach their home, telling me that she had been stabbed. I called my friends to take her to the hospital. When I reached there, an ambulance was already there, and the hospital pronounced her dead," he said.

Aman claimed that the accused had been pursuing her for a long time and that her family had informed him about the alleged harassment.