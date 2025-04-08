BJP Suspends Leader Who 'Purified' Temple After Dalit Congress MLA's Visit

The BJP leadership in Rajasthan has suspended controversial leader Gyandev Ahuja from the party and issued a show cause notice, days after he sprinkled 'gangajal' at a temple in Alwar to 'purify' the premises after Congress leader Tikaram Jully, a Dalit, attended the temple's consecration ceremony.

Determined not to let Gyandev Ahuja's 'purification' stunt harm its prospects in eastern Rajasthan, where Dalit voters play a key role, the state leadership has sent a notice to Mr Ahuja. The notice, issued by BJP MP and senior Rajasthan leader Damodar Agarwal, has sought an explanation from Mr Ahuja within three days. The notice warns that if the former MLA does not send his response to state party chief Madan Rathore within three days, he will face disciplinary action.

"While taking the party's primary membership, you took an oath that you will not discriminate based on caste, gender and religion. But you sprinkled 'gangajal' to protest Tikaram Jully's visit. Your action has maligned the party's image and falls into the category of indiscipline," the notice says.

A Temple Visit, And 'Purification'

A temple in Rajasthan's Alwar held its consecration ceremony on Ramnavami, observed on Sunday. Among those who attended the event was Tika Ram Jully, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and three-time Congress MLA from Alwar Rural. Earlier, Mr Ahuja then said the temple would become "impure" when "his feet" enter the temple and "his hands touch the deity". The next day, he sprinkled 'gangajal' to 'purify' the temple and performed a 'puja'. A video of him doing this went viral. When Congress leaders pointed to Mr Tully's Dalit background and said Mr Ahuja's actions reflect his casteist mindset, the BJP leader said he is a "Dalit supporter" and that his actions were against the Congress mindset. "I have no personal animosity against Tika Ram Jully. I also went to meet him on his birthday. But the Congress calls Ram Setu fictional, then why do they come to a temple?" he said.

How The Congress Reacted

Mr Jully said Mr Ahuja's remarks reflect the BJP's views on Dalits. "This is not just an attack on my faith but a statement that encourages a crime like untouchability. Does BJP hate Dalits so much that they cannot see us perform 'puja'? Do Gods only belong to BJP leaders?" he asked.

Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said "such a narrow mindset is unacceptable in a civilised society in 21st Century". "Do Rajasthan's Chief Minister and state BJP President approve of such conduct by a senior leader? Will BJP take action against its leader for this despicable act?"

Senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the BJP's leaders' actions insult the ideals of Lord Ram. "The BJP leadership should apologise for this shameful incident."

Not The First Time

Gyandev Ahuja, who served as Ramgarh MLA from 2013 to 2018, is no stranger to controversies. He first hit headlines in 2016 during the row over "anti-national" slogans raised at JNU. Mr Ahuja had said 3,000 condoms and 2,000 liquor bottles were found on the JNU campus every day.

He had also defended the killing of Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, by cow vigilantes in 2017. "We should not take the law into our hands. But we have no regret over his death because those who are cow-smugglers are cow-killers, sinners like them have met this fate earlier and will continue to do so," Ahuja had said. He had also said that anyone smuggling cows should be killed.