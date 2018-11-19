Denied Ticket, Rajasthan BJP Man Quits; Will Contest As An Independent

Gyandev Ahuja said that he has quit the BJP and will now contest as an Independent candidate

A sitting BJP lawmaker in Rajasthan quit the party on Sunday after he was denied a ticket to contest the assembly elections from his chosen constituency. Gyandev Ahuja, the lawmaker from Ramgarh said he will contest as an Independent candidate from Sanganer.

He is the same leader who hit headlines in 2016, after the controversy in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University over Afzal Guru's hanging, when he called students "anti-nationals" and had made a bizarre comment of "3,000 used condoms and 500 abortion injections," found on campus. Mr Ahuja was later rapped by BJP chief Amit Shah for his remarks.

"My name was dropped by the party without taking me into confidence. I was not even told about the reason why my name was dropped. After pressure from my supporters and family members, I resigned from the party. I will now contest the elections from Sanganer seat," said Mr Ahuja.

Mr Ahuja said that he had "demanded a ticket from Sanganer" after the sitting candidate was given the ticket from Ramgarh but the party refused him. He is set to file his nomination today and his key issues for the campaign will be 'gau raksha' or cow protection and the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Several BJP lawmakers including a minister, in Rajasthan, resigned since last Sunday, when the party released its first list of candidates for the December 7 elections. The BJP has so far declared 170 out of total 200 candidates in the three lists.

Earlier former BJP lawmaker Ghanshyam Tiwari, who had won from the Sanganer seat in Jaipur in 2013 elections, quit the party in June over differences with chief minister Vasundhara Raje and floated his own party.

Not only in Rajasthan, in Madhya Pradesh which heads to elections on November 28, three former ministers, Sartaj Singh, Ramkrishna Kusmaria and KL Agrawal, who were told to withdraw nominations have defied party diktat and are contesting as Independent candidates.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)