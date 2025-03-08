Rajasthan BJP Leader Sparks Row With "Pakistani" Remark On Congress MLA

Rajasthan Assembly witnessed uproar on Friday after BJP MLA Gopal Sharma calling Congress MLA Rafiq Khan a 'Pakistani'.

During the debate on UDH grant demands in the Assembly, noisy scenes were witnessed when Khan started criticising Sharma over his speech and allegations levelled at senior Congress leaders.

Mr Khan was comparing the Congress and BJP rule on urban development works.

During this, the BJP MLA stood up and started saying 'Pakistani-Pakistani' to which Congress MLAs opposed strongly.

This led to an uproar in the House. Chairperson Sandeep Sharma intervened and asked the members to settle down.

Mr Khan took a dig at Sharma saying that this was an MLA speaking a while ago. During this, Mr Sharma stood up and started speaking and later called the Congress MLA a 'Pakistani' several times.

Mr Sharma had also passed remarks over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. When Congress MLAs objected to this, he apologised as the Chairperson objected that he cannot name anyone who is not a member of the House.

Mr Sharma later made allegations against other late Congress leaders and then apologized. Rafiq Khan took a dig at this, after which there was an uproar in the Assembly.

