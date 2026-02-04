On Camera, Teen House Help Rescued From Bed Box, Man Was Sleeping On Top

In a shocking case of child abuse caught on camera, video of which is now viral on social media, a 13-year-old girl was rescued after being found locked inside a bed's storage box in Guwahati.

A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

The rescue operation was carried out on Sunday evening by the District Labour Task Force in the presence of a magistrate. Following complaints from local residents, visuals have gone viral on social media.

According to officials, the minor had been working as a domestic help at the house for the past six years.

Authorities alleged that the child was subjected to repeated physical abuse. Sensing the impending raid, the accused woman reportedly hid the girl inside a divan storage box for nearly 25 minutes before officials arrived.

An official of the District Labour Task Force said that they had received information about a minor girl allegedly being employed as a domestic worker at the house. Acting on the tip-off, the team visited the premises, where the house owner, identified as Arina Laskar Khatun, initially denied the presence of the child, claiming that the girl's father had taken her away three to four days earlier.

"However, the team noticed suspicious behaviour inside the house. When we sought permission to inspect the premises, the family initially resisted, saying a child was sleeping and refusing to allow movement. After repeated requests, the room was checked," the official said.

During the inspection, officials discovered the minor hidden inside a bed box. The girl was found in a severely weakened condition and was immediately taken out and given water. After regaining consciousness, she broke down in tears.

On preliminary inquiry, the child told officials that she had been working in the house for nearly six years and had been subjected to physical abuse. She was immediately rescued and removed from the premises.

Further legal action is expected as the investigation continues.