Gurugram Woman Alleges Man Tried To Rape Her, Case Filed: Cops

A 22-year-old woman has alleged that a man tried to rape her here and threatened to kill her when she resisted, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Khushwant, is known to the woman, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, Khushwant called her to the Housing Board Colony in Sector 33 and tried to rape her.

When the woman resisted, the accused abused and thrashed her. He also threatened to kill her, the police said.

The woman managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. She filed a police complaint on Monday, they said.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered against Khushwant, they added.

"We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per law," said investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijeta.

