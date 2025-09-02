"6 Hours For 12 Km": Gurugram Resident Shares Traffic Horror After Rain

A man in Gurugram, who was stuck in massive traffic congestion due to continuous rain on Monday, said it took him about six hours to cover 12 kilometres.

Speaking about his "nightmare" to NDTV, Shubham Gupta said he left his office in Cyber Hub around 4:30 PM and reached his home in Sector 48 around 10:15 PM.

"My office is in Cyber Hub, and my wife's office is in Downtown. So I started at 4.30 pm from Cyber Hub and went to Downtown, which is hardly one and a half kilometres and generally should not take more than 10-15 minutes. It took me 1 hour 20 minutes to reach there," he said, adding that the roads were jam-packed.

Photo Credit: PTI

He said he left Downtown around 5.35 PM.

"It took me more than three hours to reach Exit 10 from the highway, and from Exit 10, it's the Sohna Road, which was again jam-packed," he said.

"I could not take exit for my house and had to take the flyover till Sohna," Mr Gupta said.

He said he then took a U-turn from Sohna but was again stuck in the traffic at Bhatika Chowk.

"There was no movement at all. I was there for around 30 to 45 minutes," he added.

He said he then had to take a detour from the Southern Peripheral Road.

Mr Gupta also shared that his colleague, who lives three kilometres from the office, took more than three hours to reach his home.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video of the massive traffic jam in Gurugram and said, "Two hours of rain led to 20 kilometres of jam".

2 hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurgaon Jam!



As CM Nayab Saini only flies in “State Helicopter” and doesn't travel on “road”, this is a “helicopter shot” of Highway in Gurgaon just now.



So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage,… pic.twitter.com/HCNPYZkG2c — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 1, 2025

He also slammed the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana.

"As CM Nayab Saini only flies in 'State Helicopter' and doesn't travel on 'road', this is a 'helicopter shot' of Highway in Gurgaon just now. So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage, sewage & easing traffic congestion," the Congress leader from Haryana said.

"This is BJP's "triple engine model" of Millenium City Urban development - Central Govt-State Govt-Gurgaon Municipal Corporation," Mr Surjewala added.

Gurugram administration asked schools and offices to operate in online mode on Tuesday.