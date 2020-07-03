Guru Purnima 2020: Famous Guru-Shishya Pairs Who Inspire Us

Guru Purnima 2020: Sachin Tendulkar every year pays tribute to his guru "Achrekar sir"

Guru Purnima in India has always been very special for the guru-shishya parampara or the unique relationship between teachers and their students. Guru Purnima this year is on July 5. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima after Veda Vyasa, who wrote the epic Mahabharata. On Guru Purnima, students pay respect and remember their teachers.

It is a full moon day in the month of Ashadh, the third month in the Hindu calendar. Guru Purnima also marks the beginning of Chaturmas or the four auspicious months dotted with festivals across the country.

Famous Guru-Shishya pairs

Ramakant Achrekar and Sachin Tendulkar: This guru-shishya duo needs no introduction. Sachin Tendulkar, on every Guru Purnima, pays respect to his coach Ramakant Achrekar. "Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are," Tendulkar had said after his guru died.

Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda: It said that, under the guidance of Ramakrishna, Vivekananda found his aim in life and introduced Hinduism, Indian culture and ethos to the world. "I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true," Swami Vivekananda said in his famous speech at the World Parliament of Religion at Chicago in 1893.

Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya: Under the guidance of Chanakya - philosopher, jurist and royal advisor - Chandragupta Maurya became both a great warrior and a kind ruler. His kingdom included nearly half of the Indian subcontinent. Chanakya's words of wisdom are often quoted even today.

Dronacharya and Arjuna: Since the time of Mahabharata, Dronacharya and Arjun have been cited as one of the greatest Guru-Shishya duo. Dronacharya's teaching of archery skills to Arjuna led to the Pandavas' victory in Mahabharata.

Wish your teacher on Guru Purnima

"When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Happy Guru Purnima Day"

"Your words have pushed me to higher levels of success. Thank you for everything on this special day"

"You showed me to live the right way. Thank you for making me who I am. Happy Guru Purnima Day"

"Your blessings enriched my life Thank You and wishing you a very Happy Guru Purnima"