'We Bow in Reverence To All Our Gurus': PM Modi's Message On Guru Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday extended his greetings to the nation on Guru Purnima. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister tweeted: "Greetings to all citizens on occasion of Guru Purnima. On the auspicious day of #GuruPurnima, we bow in reverence to all our Gurus who have played an important role in inspiring, moulding and shaping our society."

सभी देशवासियों को गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Guru Purnima is celebrated today on the full moon day of the Shakha Samavat in the Hindu calendar. This festival, celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains every year, commemorates the goodness of spiritual gurus and teachers as devotes thank their gurus for enlightenment. This day marks the first peak of the lunar cycle after the peak of the solar cycle.

According to the Hindu tradition, the day is dedicated to spiritual and academic teachers. Guru Purnima is also observed by Buddhists and Jains. The word 'gu' means darkness and 'ru' means removal of darkness. Thus, 'guru' is said to be someone who removes all darkness from our lives and guides us on the right path.

