Guru Purnima 2020: All You Need To Know About It

Guru Purnima 2020: This year the auspicious day is on July 5

Guru Purnima is traditionally celebrated to honour our teachers in every field. Hindus, Buddhists and Jains observe the day as a mark of respect to their gurus across the world. This year Guru Purnima and Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse are on the same day - July 5.

Guru is a Sanskrit word, which translates to 'one who removes ignorance' in our lives. In other words, it is the day to thank our gurus or teachers, who have guided us. Guru is also often referred to as the person shows us the right path.

Guru Purnima timings

Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am July 4

Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on Jul 5

The festival is celebrated by Buddhists in honour of Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. Mythology says, on Guru Purnima, Lord Shiva, the Agi Guru or the original teacher, started the transmission of yoga to the Saptarishis. Many people also celebrate this day in the honour of the great sage Vyasa, who is known to be one of the greatest gurus of India.

On this day, devotees worship their spiritual gurus and visit temples to seek blessings. Most people observe fast on this day and do pujas at home in appreciation of their gurus. In ashrams and monasteries, prayers are recited by the students in honour of their gurus.

Apart from India, Guru Purnima is also celebrated in Nepal as Teachers Day, which in India is marked on September 5.