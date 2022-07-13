Guru Purnima 2022: Heres All You Need To Know About The Day Dedicated To Gurus

On this day, students visit their Gurus and pay respect to them.

Gurus have always played a significant role in shaping lives and showing the path of enlightenment to individuals. Guru Purnima is dedicated to all the teachers and their unmatchable presence in the world. As per the Hindu calendar, this day falls on the full moon day in the month of Ashada. This year, Guru Purnima is being celebrated on July 13.

History and Significance

On this day, the students and basically, shishyas, visit their Gurus and pay respect to them. This is a day to celebrate the selflessness and dedication of gurus that go into nurturing people (as students) and transforming them into better individuals. Gurus not only impart academic knowledge to students but also make them learn life skills and moral values.

– Today is the best day to express gratitude to our Gurus and tell them that they made a big difference in our lives. Happy Guru Purnima

– I will always be thankful to all my Gurus who taught me so much about life and helped me discover my hidden talents and abilities. Happy Guru Purnima

– On this special day, I wish to thank my Guru for always showing me the right path and making me a better human being. Happy Guru Purnima

– Don't forget to express gratitude to your Gurus who have been there to guide you all through. Happy Guru Purnima

– I know that nothing is possible in life without Gurus. After all, besides our parents, it's them who show us the way to a happy life. Happy Guru Purnima

– May my Gurus always keep showering their blessings adding more meaning to my life. Happy Guru Purnima